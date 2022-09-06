NIXA, Mo. – A family in Nixa is counting their blessings after a car crashed into their house.

Last week, a driver had a medical emergency, lost control, and headed full speed into their living room and kitchen area. The family, Ashley Clark and Shawn Sampson along with their five-year-old daughter, said they are currently staying in a hotel since their house is no longer livable.

“I just kind of heard a crash crash and looked up just in time to see an SUV coming right at my face,” said Clark.

The family said they were lucky to be in the right place at the right time. Thanks to where they were in the house, no one was severely injured.

“If it would have been 2 feet to the right, she would have crashed right through me,” said Clark. “If my daughter had come out of the bedroom five seconds earlier, it would have been her. If my husband would have still been in the kitchen, it would have been him.”

They said someone was watching over them. “It’s absolutely staggering that it happened exactly the way it did,” said Sampson.

Both Clark and Sampson said their neighbor wasn’t as lucky. Before running into their house, they said the car hit their neighbor who was outside. It sent the neighbor to the ICU.

Clark said it’s hard to see her house damaged since it’s where she grew up. However, the family said their biggest concern is how the incident is affecting their daughter.

“She’s a bit traumatized as well,” said Clark. “I’m going to say that’s probably the biggest damage that we’re having to worry about right now.”

The couple is looking for a rental to live in. Staying in a hotel, they said, is hard for them when it comes to working from home and needing a certain internet connection.

“Right now, we’re having to pay costs out of pocket while we wait for reimbursement,” said Clark. “Again, without us being able to work, we still have our normal bills to pay. We’ve got a mortgage on this house still.”

The family said the community is coming together to support them. You can find the link to the GoFundMe set up for the family by clicking here.