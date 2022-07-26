NIXA, Mo. – Nixa businesses have come together to help out a neighbor in need after the death of a 9-year-old child.

On July 13, Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers were called to the intersection of U.S. Highway 160 and Northview Drive in Nixa to investigate a crash that resulted in several injuries and the death of Alexander Finley.

Since Finley’s passing, several local Nixa businesses have been donating portions of their sales to the family.

“It was inspiring to see so many different businesses come together to raise money for them in their time of need,” said Alta Bivens. She organized a Facebook event that lists all businesses participating in the fundraiser.

Bivens said after one business began posting their contributions to the fundraiser, more businesses joined in. She said some people are doing auctions for gift certificates, leaving tip jars, and donating 50% to 100% of proceeds going to the Finleys.

Here’s a small portion of the businesses that are currently participating including Hart of the Ozarks Ice Cream food truck already raised $800 last week, to see the list so far, click here:

Chance of Sno & Coffee Co. On July 29th from 4-9, 50% of all sales will go to the Finley family who lost their sweet boy in the tragic accident in Nixa this week. This will help support them while their family recovers in every way. So, mark your calendars.. open until 10

Order from Domino’s on the 29th for 35% donated!! From 4-9 pm

Rebel Saints Barber & Style – on Friday, July 29th, Jimmy will be donating 50% of what he makes on his personal chair to the family.

Violet Sky Salon on July 29th I’ll be donating half of our salon service sales to the Finley Family. I’ll also put out a tip jar until then.

There’s a fundraiser on KennaLeigh Kreations page for $5 bracelets and 100% of proceeds go to the family.

Mama Mayhem Custom Designs is a small handmade business. 20% of proceeds from any item ordered between now and the 29th will be donated to the family. I will also give out keychains with my logo on them to anyone who wants them. For every one of those claimed, I will donate $1 to the family as well.

Sugar Cube Lane Boutique will also be donating 50% of our profits to the Finley family on July 29th and hope so many others join as well. We will also set up our free ice cream stand that day and all tips/donations will go to the family.

“This day and age, there are a lot of things happening in the world to make you doubt the human love and compassion… this is just really really reminded us that we all have hearts and people want to help and people still love each other,” said Bivens.

She invites any business to join the Facebook page to be added to the list and also encourages those who want to donate directly to the family can do so here.