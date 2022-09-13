With image quality superior to smartphones, point-and-shoot cameras are great for those who wish to print their photos.

NIXA, Mo – The City of Nixa is hosting a photo contest with a cash prize of up to $500. 22 winners will be selected from various categories.

The contest calls for both professionals and amateurs to submit their photos in any of the following categories:

Life in Nixa

Families & Smiling Faces

Diversity & Inclusion

Collaboration & Teamwork

Favorite Places in Nixa

Enjoying the Ozarks Outdoors

Each category will have a 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winner. One contestant may be eligible to win various topical prizes.

1st place prizes: $100

2nd place prizes: $50

3rd place prizes: $20

There is also a “Best Overall Photo” prize for the different photographer age groups. Each age group will have one winner. These four winners will receive $500 regardless of the photo topic.

Children 15 and under

Young Adults 16-20

Adults 21-40

Adults 41 and over

The contest ends on 8 a.m., Nov. 14. To submit your photos and for more information, click here.