NIXA, Mo – The City of Nixa is hosting a photo contest with a cash prize of up to $500. 22 winners will be selected from various categories.
The contest calls for both professionals and amateurs to submit their photos in any of the following categories:
- Life in Nixa
- Families & Smiling Faces
- Diversity & Inclusion
- Collaboration & Teamwork
- Favorite Places in Nixa
- Enjoying the Ozarks Outdoors
Each category will have a 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winner. One contestant may be eligible to win various topical prizes.
- 1st place prizes: $100
- 2nd place prizes: $50
- 3rd place prizes: $20
There is also a “Best Overall Photo” prize for the different photographer age groups. Each age group will have one winner. These four winners will receive $500 regardless of the photo topic.
- Children 15 and under
- Young Adults 16-20
- Adults 21-40
- Adults 41 and over
The contest ends on 8 a.m., Nov. 14. To submit your photos and for more information, click here.