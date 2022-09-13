NIXA, Mo – The City of Nixa is hosting a photo contest with a cash prize of up to $500. 22 winners will be selected from various categories.

The contest calls for both professionals and amateurs to submit their photos in any of the following categories:

  • Life in Nixa
  • Families & Smiling Faces
  • Diversity & Inclusion
  • Collaboration & Teamwork
  • Favorite Places in Nixa
  • Enjoying the Ozarks Outdoors

Each category will have a 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winner. One contestant may be eligible to win various topical prizes.

  • 1st place prizes: $100
  • 2nd place prizes: $50
  • 3rd place prizes: $20

There is also a “Best Overall Photo” prize for the different photographer age groups. Each age group will have one winner. These four winners will receive $500 regardless of the photo topic.

  • Children 15 and under
  • Young Adults 16-20
  • Adults 21-40
  • Adults 41 and over

The contest ends on 8 a.m., Nov. 14. To submit your photos and for more information, click here.