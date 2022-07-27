NIXA, Mo. – Dozens of Nixa businesses are donating money to the family of a 9-year-old child who was killed in a crash while a driver was fleeing from deputies.

Alex Finley was killed on July 13, when a driver who was being chased struck the minivan he was riding in.

“When we first heard about it, you know, your heart breaks. Our daughter is nine years old. So you know, that connection there just really made it hit close to home,” business owner Nathan Virts said. “You know, we can’t begin to imagine what that family is going through, but we’ve gone through hard times ourselves and had the community come around us.”

Virts’ business, 417 Restorations Mobile Detailing is giving 10% of their sales this week to help the family.

“We want to be part of the community coming around somebody during a difficult time because that’s what a community is. That’s what a community does,” Virts said.

417 Healthcare is giving 20% of what they make from sports physicals on Wednesday.

“We had saw that other businesses were donating to the family. And our motto for our clinic is to help the community. You know, we’re a small town,” Nurse Practitioner Daina Kays said.

Kays say they chose to donate a portion of the money made from physicals for a reason.

“We noticed that children were involved in this accident, we thought that was a good way to kind of give back to that family and the community as well,” she said.

Even though it rained Wednesday night, Hart of the Ozarks Ice Cream Truck stopped in Nixa, donating 50% of their sales to the family.

“I taught these kids that were in the wreck,” said Brenda Hart. “Well, the young lady I taught for seven years. Young man. So his four years at Thomas, it just in my heart I had to do something.”

The Christian County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release a deputy noticed a Charger driving erratically in Ozark on the evening of July 13 when a pursuit began. The suspect vehicle displayed possible signs of impairment, according to CCSO.

The chase continued into Nixa when the Charger ran a red light and hit the Finley family’s minivan. The driver of the van and a 12-year-old passenger were both hurt and taken to a hospital.

The name of the driver who authorities were chasing has not been released.

You can find a list of businesses participating in the fundraiser for the Finley family and a link to more information in this story.