NIXA, Mo. — If you’re looking for something fun to do in Nixa this weekend without breaking the bank, here are some things you can do solo, with the family, or on a date for less than $20.

Strike out at Century Lanes

Return to the classics with Century Lanes, Nixa’s own bowling hub. You can bowl a game for just $3.50 per person on weekdays and $4-5 for nighttime games or during the weekend. Whether you’re a novice or you’re sporting your name-embroidered bowling shirt, Century Lanes is always a good time.

Enjoy the sun at McCauley Park

There are quite a few things you can do at McCauley Park. If you’re looking for something to do with the kids, let them loose at the playground or pool. If you have the gear for it or don’t mind investing in a couple of discs, you can take on the 18-hole disc golf course with some friends. McCauley Park also has a .6-mile walking path, soccer fields, and the X Center recreation facility.

Swim at the Nixa Aquatics Center

If you want to cool off during hot weather, the Nixa Aquatics Center is open from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Admission is $3 or $5 depending on when you show up if you’re a Nixa resident. Children 2 or younger get in for free. Whether you want to take the kids to Splash Time or open swim or you want to get a workout in during the Lap Swim hours, the Nixa Aquatics Center is a good way to get in shape, get some sun, or just have a little fun.

Play a round at Hidden Valley Golf Links

Though it’s not in Nixa proper, Hidden Valley Golf Links is one of the nearest and most affordable golf courses in the area. You can get nine holes of golf in during the weekdays for just $14 — a great way to get out of the house for a while. If you’re looking to play nine on the weekend, you can do so for $20.

If we missed anything free or cheap you like to do around Nixa, send us a message and let us know. We’re always looking for a good time in Nixa.