Nixa, Independence, and five other Missouri town utility crews deploy to Louisiana for Tropical Storm Ida recovery

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Hometown utility electric line crews from Missouri communities are preparing to leave for Louisiana to help with recovery work due to Tropical Storm Ida.

The combined response of 32 lineworkers involves seven Missouri cities:

Carthage

Higginsville

Independence

Lebanon

Nixa

Palmyra

Poplar Bluff

According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Ida is expected to become a Category 3 hurricane by the time it makes landfall late Sunday or early Monday along the Louisiana coastline.

The workers will stage in Alexandria, Louisiana, equipped with eight bucket trucks, four digger/derrick trucks, and 11 other utility vehicles and machines.

The crews are from “public power” electric utilities, not-for-profit community-owned electric utilities. Municipal utility workers from other states will also be on the road to Gulf coast locations to assist in hurricane recovery efforts.