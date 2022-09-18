Inmate Michael Ray Durison was being treated at Freeman Neosho Hospital when he escaped custody.

NEOSHO, Mo. -The Newton County Sheriff’s Department is searching for an escaped inmate, according to a Facebook post by the Sheriff’s Department.

Inmate Michael Ray Durison, 41, was being treated at Freeman Neosho Hospital when he escaped custody on Sunday.

Durison is 6 feet and 160 pounds. He has black hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and orange scrub bottoms. He possibly has no shoes.

He is being held on a fugitive hold out of Louisiana.

If you have any information contact 911 or the Newton County Sheriff’s Department.