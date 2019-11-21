New technology is helping officers stay safe while catching suspects

ARKANSAS – Authorities in Northwest Arkansas are learning about the technology that shoots a rope, tying up the suspect, without the officer getting close.

The BolaWrap creates a boundary between authorities and suspects.

The handheld device fires an eight-foot rope that wraps around the suspect.

Rafe Jordan, with Tico Safety Incorporated, says it’s a pain-free and hands-free approach for law enforcement.

“It’s one of the first devices they can have on their belt that they can use that does not involve pain,” Jordan said. “It’s going to basically bridge the gap between law enforcement and suspects of having to hopefully not put hands-on with people that don’t comply

Jordan says around 100 departments across the country are using the devices.