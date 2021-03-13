New report explains why Arkansas has a teacher shortage

by: Ninette Sosa, KNWA/KFTA

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The report, commissioned by the Walton Family Foundation, found approximately 4% of Arkansas teachers are uncertified.

Analytics Director Elizabeth Kelly said this is due in part to teachers not making enough money.

“They are losing teachers to higher paying districts, that are either close by or teachers move to get higher paying jobs in another district,” said Kelly.

The report goes on to say a solution to the problem would be providing funding to help schools with high teacher shortages to pay more, while lowering salary gaps with nearby districts.

To read the full report, click here.

