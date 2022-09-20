DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. – Outdoor enthusiasts will soon have an opportunity to enjoy a new state park in southwest Missouri.

Bryant Creek State Park is expected to open Friday in Douglas County. Missouri state officials will commemorate the new site with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m.

According to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, “Bryant Creek State Park is home to impressively large oaks and shortleaf pines spanning rugged, steeply dissected river hills that front the stream for which it’s named. With 2,917 acres, the new park features many natural attributes, such as almost 2 miles of Bryant Creek frontage. Four tributary hollows go through uncut forest and sandstone outcrops, providing lots of character and scenic views.”

While the park is still in the development phases, visitors will soon have a chance to explore two completed trails and an accessible overlook. The park will open up some camping sites once it’s fully complete. Eventually, visitors will be able to hike, bike, or ride their horses on specially-marked trails throughout the park.

