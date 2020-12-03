New Missouri Cold Case Unit announced charges in a 1986 murder from Franklin County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced Thursday a new unit has been formed in his office to tackle cold case homicides in Missouri.

Schmitt also announced the new unit charged its first murder case from 1986.

Kenneth Avery has been charged with second-degree murder in the killing of Kristen Edwards.

According to the Franklin County Sherif’s Office, on Saturday, July 5, 1986, Kristen Edwards’ husband Mark Edwards came home to find his wife missing, although her purse was located in the couple’s truck parked in the driveway, a meal was left half-eaten, and the television was left on.

Edward’s partially covered body was found July 8, 1986 by the sheriff’s office about a mile away from her home.

The autopsy determined she died by ligature strangulation.

Schmitt says when the unit started looking into the case agains, an eyewitness was found who said Edwards and Avery were found spotted near a log cabin. New evidence found there led to charges that were filed against him Dec. 1.

Schmitt said the Cold Case Unit will be part of the office’s Criminal Division.

The unit will work with local prosecutors across the state to take a fresh look at cold case homicides, investigate those cases, and seek to bring charges in the appropriate cases.

The unit will be lead by Tom Dittmeier and Dean Hoag, two highly respected and experienced prosecutors with roughly 90 years of combined experience in prosecuting violent crime in Missouri.