New Fort Smith VA clinic in the works, will provide about 100 jobs

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs plans to build a new and expanded Outpatient Community Clinic in Fort Smith. The new clinic is expected to give veterans in the region with better access to care.

The VA announced the clinic would double the space currently offered by the VA Clinic. The 45,900 square foot building will be located at 5500 Phoenix Avenue.

Fort Smith Regional Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Tim Allen said, “this decision strengthens Fort Smith’s affinity for its veterans and ensures that they’ll continue receiving the high level of care that they deserve.”

The decision comes after nearly two years of study and due diligence working closely with The Fort Smith Regional Chamber of Commerce and community leaders.

“Discussions for this facility have been ongoing for more than two years and we couldn’t be more pleased that the Department of Veterans Affairs has chosen to not only keep this facility based in the community but expand their presence here,” said Allen.

There are about 15,000 veterans in Crawford, Sebastian and Franklin counties who use the facility. The department expects the number of veterans served by the VA in Fort Smith to increase with the larger clinic.

“This is just one more tangible decision by an organization that understands the resources that Fort Smith has to offer,” Allen said.

“This facility will showcase leading-edge technology, skilled talent, a full scope of services and increase the already overall high level of medical care in the region.”