New federal judge in St. Louis

SAINT LOUIS, Mo. — St. Louis has a new federal judge on the bench and she doesn’t come without controversy.

Today the U.S. Senate confirmed Sarah Pitlyk to a lifetime seat on a federal court.

The American Bar Association had rated Pitlyk as unqualified for the job.

She serves as special counsel to the Thomas more society a non-profit conservative law firm.

Pitlyk is against abortion and supports religious rights.

Senator Josh Hawley praised President Trump for selecting Pitlyk as a nominee.

“She will serve the people of Missouri as a principled and fair judge for decades to come,” Sen. Hawley said.

