New court date set for woman charged in boy’s 2018 death

by: KOMU-TV

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A new court date has been set for a woman charged with murder in the 2018 death of a 4-year-old boy in her care.

Television station KOMU reports that Quatavia Givens is to appear in court on Aug. 17, when a judge is expected to set a trial date.

Givens is charged with second-degree murder, child abuse or neglect and endangering the welfare of a child in the death of Darnell Gray. Prosecutors say Darnell was hurt while Givens was babysitting him in Jefferson City.

She reported the boy missing on Oct. 25, 2018, and said he might have been abducted. His body was found a week later. An autopsy showed the boy died of blunt force trauma.

