ST. LOUIS – The United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday. The 1973 decision provided a constitutional right to abortion for nearly half a century.

The ruling could lead to abortion bans for roughly half of U.S. states. Missouri became the first state to impose such a ban Friday, as Gov. Mike Parson signed a proclamation to end elective abortions less than an hour after the ruling.

In anticipation of the decision, several states led by Democrats have taken steps to protect abortion access. Such protections could allow Missourians to travel out-of-state to get an abortion.  

Sixteen states protect abortion access under state law, either by guaranteeing the right to get an abortion up to a certain point or any stage in pregnancy. These are the five closest to Missouri.

StateDistanceDrive timeFly time
IllinoisFrom St. Louis: Less than 10 miles
From Kansas City: 250 miles		STL: Less than 10 minutes
KC: 3 hours, 40 minutes		Fly to Chicago (nonstop)
STL: 1 hr, 20 minutes
KC: 1 hr, 30 minutes
ColoradoFrom St. Louis: 680 miles
From Kansas City: 430 miles		STL: 9 hrs, 40 minutes
KC: 6 hrs, 9 minutes		Fly to Denver (nonstop)
STL: 2 hrs, 20 minutes
KC: 1 hr, 50 minutes
DelawareFrom St. Louis: 900 miles
From Kansas City: 1,140 miles		STL: 13 hrs, 40 minutes
KC: 17 hrs, 10 minutes		N/A
New JerseyFrom St. Louis: 940 miles
From Kansas City: 1,1170 miles		STL: 14 hrs, 10 minutes
KC: 17 hrs, 31 minutes		Fly to New York (nonstop)
STL: 2 hrs, 25 minutes
KC: 2 hrs, 55 minutes
New YorkFrom St. Louis: 950 miles
From Kansas City: 1200 miles		STL: 14 hrs, 30 minutes
KC: 18 hrs, 10 minutes		Fly to New York (nonstop)
STL: 2 hrs, 25 minutes
KC: 2 hrs, 55 minutes

Washington D.C. also offers abortion protections and is closer than all states listed but Illinois and Colorado. In Delaware, flights are mainly restricted from Baltimore, Philadelphia or Arlington, Va.

Abortion has not yet been banned in several other states near Missouri, though state law might not clearly offer abortion protections. These are the five closest to Missouri.

StateDistanceDrive timeFly time
KansasFrom Kansas City: Less than 10 miles
From St. Louis: 250 miles		KC: Less than 10 minutes
STL: 3 hours, 40 minutes 		Fly to Wichita (nonstop)
KC: 50 minutes
STL: 1 hr, 20 minutes
IowaFrom Kansas City: 115 miles
From St. Louis: 180 miles		KC: 1 hr, 40 minutes
STL: 2 hours, 50 minutes		Fly to Des Moines (nonstop)
KC: 50 minutes
STL: 1 hr, 5 minutes
NebraskaFrom Kansas City: 100 miles
From St. Louis: 350 miles		KC: 1 hr, 30 minutes
STL: 5 hrs, 10 minutes 		Fly to Omaha (nonstop)
KC: 50 minutes
STL: 1 hr, 10 minutes
MinnesotaFrom Kansas City: 350 miles
From St. Louis: 440 miles		KC: 4 hrs, 50 minutes
STL: 7 hrs		Fly to Minneapolis (nonstop)
KC: 1 hr, 30 minutes
STL: 1 hr, 30 minutes
New MexicoFrom Kansas City: 560 miles
From St. Louis: 810 miles		KC: 9 hrs
STL: 12 hrs, 30 minutes 		Fly to Albuquerque (nonstop)
KC:1 hr, 30 minutes
STL: 2 hrs

Planned Parenthood is also helping people track abortion services near them. For more information, click here.