ST. LOUIS – The United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday. The 1973 decision provided a constitutional right to abortion for nearly half a century.
The ruling could lead to abortion bans for roughly half of U.S. states. Missouri became the first state to impose such a ban Friday, as Gov. Mike Parson signed a proclamation to end elective abortions less than an hour after the ruling.
In anticipation of the decision, several states led by Democrats have taken steps to protect abortion access. Such protections could allow Missourians to travel out-of-state to get an abortion.
Sixteen states protect abortion access under state law, either by guaranteeing the right to get an abortion up to a certain point or any stage in pregnancy. These are the five closest to Missouri.
|State
|Distance
|Drive time
|Fly time
|Illinois
|From St. Louis: Less than 10 miles
From Kansas City: 250 miles
|STL: Less than 10 minutes
KC: 3 hours, 40 minutes
|Fly to Chicago (nonstop)
STL: 1 hr, 20 minutes
KC: 1 hr, 30 minutes
|Colorado
|From St. Louis: 680 miles
From Kansas City: 430 miles
|STL: 9 hrs, 40 minutes
KC: 6 hrs, 9 minutes
|Fly to Denver (nonstop)
STL: 2 hrs, 20 minutes
KC: 1 hr, 50 minutes
|Delaware
|From St. Louis: 900 miles
From Kansas City: 1,140 miles
|STL: 13 hrs, 40 minutes
KC: 17 hrs, 10 minutes
|N/A
|New Jersey
|From St. Louis: 940 miles
From Kansas City: 1,1170 miles
|STL: 14 hrs, 10 minutes
KC: 17 hrs, 31 minutes
|Fly to New York (nonstop)
STL: 2 hrs, 25 minutes
KC: 2 hrs, 55 minutes
|New York
|From St. Louis: 950 miles
From Kansas City: 1200 miles
|STL: 14 hrs, 30 minutes
KC: 18 hrs, 10 minutes
|Fly to New York (nonstop)
STL: 2 hrs, 25 minutes
KC: 2 hrs, 55 minutes
Washington D.C. also offers abortion protections and is closer than all states listed but Illinois and Colorado. In Delaware, flights are mainly restricted from Baltimore, Philadelphia or Arlington, Va.
Abortion has not yet been banned in several other states near Missouri, though state law might not clearly offer abortion protections. These are the five closest to Missouri.
|State
|Distance
|Drive time
|Fly time
|Kansas
|From Kansas City: Less than 10 miles
From St. Louis: 250 miles
|KC: Less than 10 minutes
STL: 3 hours, 40 minutes
|Fly to Wichita (nonstop)
KC: 50 minutes
STL: 1 hr, 20 minutes
|Iowa
|From Kansas City: 115 miles
From St. Louis: 180 miles
|KC: 1 hr, 40 minutes
STL: 2 hours, 50 minutes
|Fly to Des Moines (nonstop)
KC: 50 minutes
STL: 1 hr, 5 minutes
|Nebraska
|From Kansas City: 100 miles
From St. Louis: 350 miles
|KC: 1 hr, 30 minutes
STL: 5 hrs, 10 minutes
|Fly to Omaha (nonstop)
KC: 50 minutes
STL: 1 hr, 10 minutes
|Minnesota
|From Kansas City: 350 miles
From St. Louis: 440 miles
|KC: 4 hrs, 50 minutes
STL: 7 hrs
|Fly to Minneapolis (nonstop)
KC: 1 hr, 30 minutes
STL: 1 hr, 30 minutes
|New Mexico
|From Kansas City: 560 miles
From St. Louis: 810 miles
|KC: 9 hrs
STL: 12 hrs, 30 minutes
|Fly to Albuquerque (nonstop)
KC:1 hr, 30 minutes
STL: 2 hrs
Planned Parenthood is also helping people track abortion services near them. For more information, click here.