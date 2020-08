Navy reluctant to reinstate former Missouri Gov. Greitens

File-Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens reads from a prepared statement as he announces his resignation during a news conference, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at the state Capitol, in Jefferson City, Mo. The Navy appeared reluctant to reinstate former Navy SEAL and Missouri Gov. Greitens in 2019 until Vice President Mike Pence’s office intervened, according to newly released documents. Greitens resigned as governor in 2018 amid several political scandals. (Julie Smith/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Newly released documents indicate Navy officials were reluctant to reinstate former Navy SEAL and Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens in 2019 until Vice President Mike Pence’s office appeared to intervene.

Greitens resigned as governor in 2018 amid a number of scandals, including campaign misconduct allegations and accusations that he took a compromising photo of a woman without her consent during a 2015 extramarital affair.

Navy officials expressed reservations about Greitens rejoining the military in emails obtained by the Kansas City Star. But the objections to Greitens’ service were dismissed after the vice president’s office appeared to show interest in the matter. Pence’s office denied any involvement in Greitens’reinstatement.