JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Beginning next week, Ameren Missouri natural gas customers will see a slight increase in their bill due to a rate change.

At present, residential customers pay $0.93 per hundred cubic feet (ccf) of natural gas. Under a filing by Ameren Missouri, the rate will increase to $0.95 per hundred cubic feet.

The rate hike will take effect on Nov. 1.

Ameren Missouri serves approximately 134,500 natural gas customers across the state.

The Missouri Public Service Commission does not regulate the wholesale cost of natural gas. Wholesale cost is what a company must pay its suppliers for natural gas.

As such, the wellhead cost of natural gas is unregulated. Costs are driven by supply, demand, and the weather.

According to the MPSC, approximately 50% to 55% of a customer’s natural gas bill reflects the cost of natural gas from wholesale suppliers.

There are ways customers can keep their natural gas bill down.