Natural gas line catches fire in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A natural gas line busted in Fort Smith and caught fire, said Capt. Ethan Millard with the Fort Smith Fire Department.

The fire at Massard Road and Zero Street near the First National Bank in Fort Smith broke out around 9:30pm Wednesday.

Millard said there are no known injuries at this time.

Fort Smith Police are blocking the area off to traffic. The gas company is working to shutoff the gas line feeding the fire.

According to a Facebook post by Sebastian County Emergency Management, staff are actively going to sites near by to make sure lines are shutoff and stabilized as this large fire continues, but is contained.

Mandolyn Hilbern who lives near the area describes the noise as “an airplane taking off, or high pressure winds.”

This story is developing.