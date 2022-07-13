WEST PLAINS, Mo. – The West Plains Police Department announced the upcoming National Night Out event will be taking place on August 2.

National Night Out, or America’s Night Out Against Crime, is designed to spread awareness about crime and drug prevention, generate support in local anticrime efforts, strengthen neighborhood and police partnerships and send a message to criminals that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.

From 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on August 2, residents in neighborhoods throughout West Plains and across the nation, are asked to lock their doors, turn on outside lights and spend the evening outside with neighbors and police.

Many neighborhoods throughout West Plains will be hosting a variety of special events such as block

parties, cookouts, ice cream socials, visits from the police, flashlight walks, contests, youth activities and

anticrime rallies.

WPPD is asking residents to fill out a contact form for hosting an event. For more information, you can go to the West Plains Police Department Facebook event page.