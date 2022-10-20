SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With Halloween just around the corner, the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) has provided a few tips to keep safe.

“As more people plan to celebrate the holiday this year, whether it be trick-or-treating or costume parties, we want everyone to know where potential fire risks exist so they can take the steps needed to minimize them,” said Lorraine Carli, vice president of Outreach and Advocacy at NFPA.

According to NFPA, an annual average of 770 home structure fires began with decorations between 2014 and 2019, resulting in one civilian fire death, 26 civilian fire injuries and $13 million in direct property damage. More than two of every five (44 percent) of these fires occurred because the decorations were too close to a heat source, such as a candle or hot equipment.

NFPA offers these tips and guidelines for enjoying a fire-safe Halloween: