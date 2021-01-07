NARMC to distribute second dose of COVID-19 vaccines to medical workers

BOONE COUNTY, Ark. – North Arkansas Regional Medical Center has announced that they will begin giving out the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to medical workers beginning Friday, Jan. 9.

Josh Bright, the Vice President of Operations for NARMC, believes we are getting closer to defeating the pandemic.

“Distributing the vaccine, in general, is really how we think this pandemic ends,” said Bright.

NARMC is a hub for the Pfizer vaccine in Northwest Arkansas. It distributes the vaccines to nearby hospitals and pharmacies to assist the medical center in delivering the dose.

Rebekah Hearn is one of the pharmacists administering the vaccine to patients at Poyner Drug in Berryville, Arkansas.

“The Arkansas Department of Health has given us a phase list, so right now we are on phase 1A,” said Hearn. “So that includes healthcare workers, policemen, firefighters and EMT’s and they’re really excited to get the shot. People call me and I mean, have list and list of people, so they’re really excited. And I think everybody is just ready to get back to normal.”

Phase 1B will begin in February, allowing anyone who is at least 70 years of age to begin receiving the vaccine. Tera Willmott, the owner of Sam Alexander Pharmacy in Harrison, Arkansas, says she will be vaccinating 50 more people before the end of the day.

“Just trying to get as many people to that clinic as possible so we can get them all vaccinated as quickly as possible so we can move on to the next group,” said Willmott.

NARMC is nearing distributing the COVID-19 vaccine to its first one-thousand patients across Northwest Arkansas. By Jan. 12, the medical center plans on vaccinating every resident of nearby nursing homes with their first dose.