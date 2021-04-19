‘My heart goes out to those who are involved,’ Andy Reid said about crash involving son Britt

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was asked about the DWI charge against son Britt Reid. The question came Monday during team media availability as off-season workouts began.

“Obviously my prayers and thoughts go out to everybody involved. Because of the legal situation, I can’t talk about it now, but just from a humane standpoint my heart goes out to those who are involved in it,” Reid said.

Britt Reid turned himself in a week ago after the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office charged him with DWI — serious physical injury.

The charge came more than two months after the former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach was involved in a crash that seriously injured a 5-year-old girl.

Court documents say Reid’s blood alcohol content was measured at .113 and he was driving 82 mph in 65 mph zone five seconds before the three-car crash in early February near Arrowhead Stadium.

Reid is no longer employed by the Chiefs, and the NFL is investigating and reviewing the incident.

The 5-year-old girl, Ariel, was released from the hospital last week after waking up from a coma on February 15, according to an update from family.

The family also said Ariel’s mother received a wheelchair accessible van last week which will make Ariel’s new everyday life easier.

A GoFundMe page was started for Ariel’s medical bills and has surpassed $575,000.