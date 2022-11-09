JOPLIN, Mo — Amber Waterman, 42, appeared in court today (11/9) for a preliminary and detention hearing. The judge reviewed court documents, and although no additional evidence was presented, the judge ruled there was enough evidence based on the affidavits provided by law enforcement officials, to present the case to a grand jury.

Prosecutors filed a motion to keep Waterman in federal lockup until her trial. Her attorneys have until November 21 to respond to the motion.

Waterman remains in federal custody. She is suspected of kidnapping and murdering a pregnant Arkansas woman, with the intention of passing the baby off as her own.

Waterman’s husband, Jamie Waterman, 42, is scheduled to appear in federal court tomorrow.