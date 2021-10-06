MU researchers looking for children to participate in COVID-19 vaccine study

COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri School of Medicine researchers are conducting a COVID-19 vaccine study involving children.

Researchers said they’re specifically looking for children aged 6 months to 6-years-old to participate in a clinical research study.

University officials said this can include participants from right here in the Ozarks.

The study will be testing the safety and effectiveness of the Moderna vaccine with children.

“A vaccine that prevents COVID-19 disease in children would be a key tool to help in our effort to end this pandemic,” said principal investigator and pediatric infectious disease specialist Christelle Ilboudo, MD.

“We are very pleased to be part of this effort. We’ve already filled our allocation of participants for the 6-year-old to 12-year-old cohort of the trial, but we’re still looking for additional children in the 6-month-old to 6-year-old age range.”

Researchers said participation will last approximately 14 months and includes phone calls, telemedicine visits, and up to seven visits to MU’s Clinical Research Center.

Participants will be given two injections 28 days apart and will have a chance to receive either the study vaccine or placebo.

“This study represents another step forward in the unprecedented worldwide response that has resulted in the rapid deployment of vaccines designed to end this pandemic,” said Richard Barohn, MD, executive vice chancellor for health affairs at the University of Missouri. “By taking part in this study, we are contributing to the advancement of medical knowledge that will not only benefit our patients but those across the globe.”

To find out more information on the study, click here.