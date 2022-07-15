TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. – A man was arrested after being chased by the Missouri State Highway Patrol through Wright and Texas county.

Mountain Grove’s Ronnie K. Freeman, 47, was arrested and brought to the Texas County Jail.

Freeman was held on a felony warrant from Texas County pending a charge of Driving While Intoxicated Habitual Offender.

On July 14, MSHP initiated a pursuit of a possible intoxicated driver on Lone Pine Road. The pursuit traveled across several county roads along the Wright and Texas county line. The Highway Patrol vehicle in the pursuit was disabled and a Texas County deputy took over the pursuit on County Line Road.

Freeman lost control of his vehicle on Murr Road and Route AK and came to a stop.

The pursuing deputy attempted to stop as well, causing his patrol vehicle to slide and strike the suspect vehicle.

Freeman’s vehicle and the deputy’s patrol vehicle received minor damage as a result of the collision.

Freeman was arrested without further incident.

The Texas County deputy was assisted at the scene by the Wright County Sheriff’s Office.

A probable cause statement seeking additional charges of resisting arrest, driving while revoked/suspended, and possession of drug paraphernalia is being submitted to the Texas County Prosecuting Attorney.