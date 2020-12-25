Motorcycle Santa brings gifts to Missouri cancer patient

FILE – Santa Claus waves during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Nov. 28, 2019, in New York. Macy’s said Santa Claus won’t be greeting kids at its flagship New York store this year due to the coronavirus, interrupting a holiday tradition started nearly 160 years ago. However, Macy’s said the jolly old man will still appear at the end of the televised Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File)

ST. PETERS, Mo. (AP) — A young St. Louis-area cancer patient’s Christmas celebration included the roar of more than 20 motorcycles, including one with riders dressed as Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the motorcycles came to the St. Peters duplex of Mia Bell and her 8-year-old daughter Chloe on the morning of Christmas Eve.

They were there thanks to the Reindeer Ride charity. The group gives Christmas presents and about a year’s worth of household necessities and gift cards to families with children undergoing cancer treatment. Chloe was diagnosed with Stage 4 neuroblastoma cancer in 2017.

After some progress, she relapsed in June.