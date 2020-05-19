Mothers in Arkansas write a book about COVID-19 for children

Ark. — A team of Arkansas moms is writing a children’s book to help kids understand COVID-19.

A doctor, a writer, and an artist were all facing the same challenge answering their kids questions about the virus.

So they got creative and wrote a book to help other parents learn how to talk about the coronavirus in a way kids could relate to and understand.

‘Mira Does Her Part’ tells the story of a little girl sad about being home.

Her mom is a scientist that explains the virus and the little girl learns how to fight it using her imagination.

“The biggest question I hear is why an that’s why our definitions and facts can help parents explain the why we have to do this right now,” said Dr. Kristina Bondurant, a writer and epidemiologist. “We break it down in kid friendly language in simple facts and we hit home on social distancing, hand hygiene and how staying at home is so helpful right now.”

These moms hope the book will be a resource and a way to bring families closer together during this time.