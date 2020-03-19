Mother, daughter charged with abuse at day care center

PEVELY, Mo. (St. Louis Post-Dispatch) — A worker at a church daycare in eastern Missouri is charged with abusing at least four children and her mother, who directed the daycare, is charged with not reporting the abuse.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the alleged abuse occurred in 2017 but the daughter continued to work at the Victory Church daycare near Pevely until January.

Twenty-four-year-old Kaileen Boyd is charged with four counts of child abuse and neglect. Her mother, 55-year-old Kimberly Boyd, faces three similar charges. The women were charged in the last week in Jefferson County.

Online court records do not name attorneys for the women.