More details on the Fayetteville police officer shot and deceased

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. — On the Fayetteville, Arkansas police officer who was shot and killed Saturday night.

We’re learning more details about officer Stephen Carr’s suspected shooter.

This man, London Phillips, is who Fayetteville police chief Mike Reynolds says murdered his officer Stephen Carr Saturday night.

“Evidence shows that officer carr was ambushed and executed while sitting in his patrol vehicle,” Reynolds said.

Moments after Carr was found dead, Fayetteville police officers Corp. Seay Floyd and officer Natalie Eucce shot and killed Phillips

He was found with a 9-millimeter Taurus and two boxes of ammunition.

Phillips is a Jackson, Missouri native who has previously had a run-in with Fayetteville police.

“In December of last year we had a call that the suspect was impersonating a police officer,” Reynolds said.

The suspect was also charged with domestic assault back in 2012 in Florida.

In a victim’s statement Deborah Cox wrote this letter that reads in part “London, my son has been on a psychotic roller coaster toward me all evening, he threatened me while hugging, whispered in my ear ‘ill burn you.'”

Chief Reynolds says he has no information that leads him to believe that Phillips targeted officer Carr specifically.