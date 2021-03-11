Monthly report on Missouri’s COVID relief spending released by state auditor

Regional News
Posted: / Updated:

Jefferson City

Missouri’s auditor released its latest monthly report on the states use of federal funding provided by the CARES Act.

According to Auditor Nicole Galloway, the state has spent $2.29 billion out of the $3.68 billion it has received.

The state spent $29 million in January 2021 and $324 million in February.

Galloway said most of the spending goes towards Missouri’s Medicaid program, MO HealthNet and other programs receiving federal funds. Overall, these programs have received $402 million.

A supplemental appropriations bill was passed and signed by the governor in February to provide emergency rent assistance. The cost on rent assistance totals to $324 million.

For more information on Missouri’s spending, go to Galloway’s website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

World News

More World News

Ryan Murphy Covid

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Covid Ryan Murphy