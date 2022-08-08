SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Storms blowing through Southwest Missouri on Monday evening have brought outages to many residences in the area.

As of 8:30 p.m., City Utilties in Springfield is reporting over 50 customers are without power. But regionwide, the Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives reports that over 1,300 customers in the Southwest Missouri region are experiencing power outages.

Nine hundred twenty-two of those outages are coming from Ozark Electric service area alone, which includes the counties of Barry, Christian, Dade, Greene, Jasper, Lawrence, Newton and Stone.

Along with these outages, areas in the region have reported wind and fallen branches knocking over power lines and some instances of hail. The City of Branson said in a Facebook post that some utility poles were snapped and created debris in roadways.

In this August 8, 2022 photo, fallen branches litter the roadway outside the OzarksFirst bureau in Branson, MO. (KOLR)

In many areas crews have already partially restored power that was lost earlier in the evening.