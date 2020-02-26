Mom sues Independence police over son’s shooting death

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (The Kansas City Star) — The mother of a man fatally shot by police is suing the officers involved and police chiefs of two departments.

Tamy Lorraine Lukecart alleges Independence and Sugar Creek officers used excessive force when they shot and killed 22-year-old Dakota Lukecart, of Lincoln, in January 2017. He was shot after a police chase, which stopped when Lukecart drove into a dead end.

Police say the officers shot Lukecart after he accelerated the car toward the officers. In the lawsuit, Tamy Lukecart says the officers should have tried all reasonable means to stop her son before shooting him.