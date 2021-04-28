Mom & son in custody — accused of the shooting death of a Fulton County man

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Two Fulton County residents — a mother and a son — are in custody involving the shooting death of 19-year-old Davidlee Alan Kane Stansbury, of Salem, Arkansas.

Jacoby Austin Goehler, 19 was arrested Friday, April 23. His mom, Jennifer Lynn Bowman-Harnden, 40, was arrested Wednesday, April 28.

Goehler is charged with first-degree murder and Bowman-Harnden faces a conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in Stansbury’s death.

Stansbury’s family confirmed the relation through a social media post.

I have been given permission to release this information: Jennifer Lynn Bowman-Harnden the mother of the boy that murdered my son, has been arrested for conspiracy to commit murder. I have been given permission to release this information. Alicia D-Ann Bodeen Brewer

At first, Stansbury, 19, was reported missing on Friday, April 23, 2021, by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO).

Stansbury was last seen leaving home in Salem around 4:30 a.m. with a friend, according to the report.

The next day, April 24, authorities said they received information that Stansbury was killed by his friend Jacoby Austin Goehler, 19, of Salem. Salem police tried to interview Goehler, but he would not talk with them.

Jacoby Austin Goehler, 19, booking photo.

Later in the day, at 2 p.m., a bench warrant was issued by the FCSO for Goehler’s arrest for first-degree murder. Judge Larry Kissee signed the warrant and included a $500,000 cash-only bond.

Stansbury’s body was found Monday afternoon, April 26, a few miles north of the city of Salem, according to authorities.

On Wednesday, Bowman-Harnden, 40, was charged with Conspiracy to Commit Murder in the first degree, according to Fulton County court documents.

Goehler’s court documents were sealed on April 26, but a probable cause affidavit on file for the teen shows first-degree murder and a bail amount of $500,000 cash.

Arraignment for Bowman-Harnden and Goehler is in May 12 at the Fulton County Circuit Court.

ORIGINAL INFORMATION REGARDING MISSING MAN

In Salem, Arkansas, Davidlee Stansbury, 19, went missing at 4 a.m. on April 23, 2021. Stansbury told his dad he was going to help his friend move somebody’s trailer … walked across the street to the feed mill and got into a single-cab light color truck, according to a Facebook post. His body was found on Monday, April 26, 2021, according to his family. Facebook post

A funeral service for Stansbury is Sunday, May 2, at Barkers Funeral Home.