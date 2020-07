SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is looking to hire people as maintenance personnel for winter operations.

There are several full-time operator positions open across the state with hourly pay ranging from $14.10 to $16.72.

Job seekers can also apply for year-round employment such as mowing, striping and other maintenance functions.

MoDOT says full-time maintenance employees receive full training and other benefits.