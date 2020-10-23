MO Highway Patrol says KCPD was looking for homicide suspect when officer shot, killed man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Patrol says a man shot on Friday afternoon by a Kansas City police officer has died.

Master Sergeant Andy Bell told reporters that KCPD was trying to make a felony traffic stop after an officer spotted a homicide suspect in a vehicle at about 12:30 p.m. near Admiral and Tracy. Sgt. Bell said that some people in that vehicle complied with officers’ orders and got out, but one man stayed in the vehicle, showed a handgun, and began firing at officers.

Four officers returned fire, striking him. He was taken to a hospital but died from his injuries. The highway patrol didn’t confirm at the scene if he was the homicide suspect, but that’s believed to be the case.

Sgt. Bell: Four people in vehicle. The person who fired at officers / now deceased is believed to be the homicide suspect who was being sought by KCPD @fox4kc — Jacob Kittilstad (@reporterjlk) October 23, 2020

Sgt. Bell said when the man opened fire, he hit one of the police vehicles near officers. All of the officers involved are routine administrative leave.

FOX4 is continuing to follow developments with story and will have updates on this page and during FOX4 News at 4/5/6 p.m.