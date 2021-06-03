MLS Commissioner visits developing downtown Stadium District

ST. LOUIS – Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber made a visit to St. Louis on Wednesday to see the progress being made on St. Louis CITY SC’s stadium.

The campus, which includes the stadium and practice facilities, is scheduled to be complete in the summer of 2022. This will give the organization a few months to work out any last-minute kinks and prepare for CITY SC to take the pitch in 2023.

After touring the facility, Commissioner Garber said the commitment to the community through inclusion and diversity is apparent in the campus design.

“That commitment is going to help this city sort of find a new energy, new excitement, and be part of really a new birth of a city that has such a great history to it,” he said.

There are currently 27 teams in the MLS: 24 in the United States and three in Canada. The league’s goal is to have 30 teams established by 2023. When asked about St. Louis CITY SC as an addition to the league, Garber said:

“We’re ready for sure. We can’t be more excited about it. This is a city that has great soccer history to it, and as we continue to build the sport in the US and Canada you want to be with great ownership, you want to have great facilities – primarily located downtown in the urban core with all the great values that can bribe the community. You want to have fans that understand and love the game and get deeply connected to their club, and we are really excited about that.”

According to the organization, the new stadium will have approximately 22,500 seats with built-in ability to increase if necessary, and every seat in the stadium will be within 120 feet of the pitch – the closest seats just 15 feet from the touchlines.

CITY SC is striking goals even before ever making one on the field. Garber confirmed the number of people who have bought season ticket deposits for the inaugural season set a record not only in the MLS, but in all of major league sports.

Carolyn Kindle Betz, CEO of St. Louis CITY SC, joined Garber on the tour. She said every time she visits the site she feels a new sense of excitement and pride. She wanted the Stadium District to be another iconic symbol in St. Louis and feels they are on the right track. Although game day is a while away, she shared there will be fan events and opportunities for the community to give their input on development ideas this summer.

“I think we have a lot of exciting things coming up this summer. Probably not so much around the sport just yet but about fan experience, some key hires, and as with everything we’ve done we always want input,” said Betz.

Get ready, St. Louis. Soccer is coming to town! Click here for more information and updates on St. Louis CITY SC.