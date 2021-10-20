Mizzou suspends all fraternity activity after freshman hospitalized with suspected alcohol poisoning

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The University of Missouri and its Greek student leaders have suspended all fraternity activity after a student was found unresponsive after a frat party.

Police responded during the early hours Wednesday to the Phi Gamma Delta house about reports the freshman had been found unresponsive and taken to University Hospital, the university said in a letter to campus.

KMIZ reports the student was believed to have alcohol poisoning.

The university said based on an initial investigation, they believe several members of Phi Gamma Delta drank significant amounts of alcohol during the party.

The university and the fraternity’s national organization have now temporarily suspended the local chapter of Phi Gamma Delta, also known as FIJI.

The MU Police Department and the Office of Student Accountability & Support are now investigating the incident.

The Interfraternity Council’s executive board unanimously voted to halt fraternity activities, which includes social events and university-sanctioned activities.

“We stand in agreement with the actions being taken by the university as nothing is more important than the safety of the Mizzou community,” said Connor Sibley, IFC president and MU senior.

“We are extremely concerned about the events that were occurring at the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity,” said Bill Stackman, vice chancellor for MU Student Affairs. “

Stackman said the university will review the methods in place to ensure safety at fraternity events.

“As part of the investigations, we will hold anyone accountable who is found to have willfully ignored or violated university regulations. Those individuals could also face criminal charges,” he said.