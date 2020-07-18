Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

Mizzou researchers working to slow COVID-19 with anti-viral drugs

Regional News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A team of researchers at the University of Missouri (Mizzou) is working to slow the spread of COVID-19 with anti-viral drugs.

Four anti-viral drugs are being studied to determine how they can combat coronavirus.

Associate Professor Kamal Signh says he’s been studying the virus since he came to Mizzou in 2009.

“Coronavirus is a virus, it causes a disease and that disease is COVID-19,” said Signh.

The four drugs under research by Signh and his team are:

  • Remdesivir – A drug originally developed to treat ebola.
  • 5-Fluorouracil – used to treat cancer
  • Ribavirin – used for Hepatitis C
  • Favipiravir – used to treat influenza

So far, Signh says the drugs have proved to shorten the recovery time from about 14 days to about 10 days.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Coronavirus 300x250

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now