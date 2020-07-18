Mizzou researchers working to slow COVID-19 with anti-viral drugs

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A team of researchers at the University of Missouri (Mizzou) is working to slow the spread of COVID-19 with anti-viral drugs.

Four anti-viral drugs are being studied to determine how they can combat coronavirus.

Associate Professor Kamal Signh says he’s been studying the virus since he came to Mizzou in 2009.

“Coronavirus is a virus, it causes a disease and that disease is COVID-19,” said Signh.

The four drugs under research by Signh and his team are:

Remdesivir – A drug originally developed to treat ebola.

5-Fluorouracil – used to treat cancer

Ribavirin – used for Hepatitis C

Favipiravir – used to treat influenza

So far, Signh says the drugs have proved to shorten the recovery time from about 14 days to about 10 days.