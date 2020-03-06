Mistrial declared for Arkansas man convicted of killing son

FILE – In this June 21, 2019 file photo, Mauricio Torres is escorted out of the Benton County Courthouse Annex, in Bentonville Ark. Torres, accused of killing his 6-year-old son by assaulting the child with a stick, has been found guilty of capital murder and battery during a retrial. A Benton County jury returned the verdict Wednesday, March 4, 2019, in the 2015 death of Isaiah Torres. (Charlie Kaijo/The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A mistrial has been declared for an Arkansas man convicted of killing his 6-year-old son by sexually assaulting the child with a stick.

KHOG-TV reports that the mistrial for Mauricio Torres was declared Thursday after Torres’ stepson jumped up from the witness stand after a prosecutor asked about sexual abuse.

Torres was found guilty Wednesday of capital murder and battery in Isaiah Torres’ death. Investigators say Torres sexually assaulted Isaiah with a stick while camping in Missouri in 2015. The boy died at an Arkansas hospital a day later.

Torres faced death or life in prison without parole.