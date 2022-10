BELLEVIEW, Mo. – Elephant Rocks was voted the nation’s third favorite natural landmark.

Aqua Expeditions polled 2,100 Americans on which local natural landmarks a tourist would most likely visit. Elephant Rocks finished behind the Great Smokey Mountains National Park and Niagara Falls.

Elephant Rocks State Park is a geologic reserve and recreation area located in Belleview, Missouri. The national park was named after a row of large granite boulders that resemble a train of elephants.