Missouri’s best school districts for 2022: Five in Kansas City area make top 20

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There are just a few months left in the year, but the site Niche is already looking ahead to 2022 with its annual rankings of the best school districts in Missouri.

The top four Missouri districts are located in the St. Louis area, but Blue Springs School District comes in at no. 5, dropping one spot from its 2021 ranking. Lee’s Summit School District is close behind at eighth in Niche’s 2022 list, two spots lower than the year before.

Northland districts Park Hill, North Kansas City and Liberty rank at 14th, 18th and 20th, respectively. Liberty dropped seven spots from the year before, when it ranked 13th on Niche’s 2021 list.

See the full top 20 below:

Ladue School District School District of Clayton Kirkwood School District Rockwood R-VI School District Blue Springs R-IV School District Parkway School District Brentwood School District Lee’s Summit R-VII School District Webster Groves School District Francis Howell School District Pattonville R-3 School District Lindbergh Schools Maplewood-Richmond Heights School District Park Hill School District Fort Zumwalt R-II School District Ste. Genevieve County R-II School District Wentzville R-IV School District North Kansas City School District Ozark R-VI School District Liberty School District

Local districts like Grain Valley, Smithville and Knob Noster fall within the top 50.

Niche — which analyzes public data and reviews to create rankings, report cards and more for schools, colleges and neighborhoods — said its 2022 Best School Districts lists are based on analysis of key statistics and reviews from students and parents using U.S. Department of Education data.

Districts are ranked based on state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality and more.

View the full 2022 Best School Districts in Missouri list.