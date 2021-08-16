Missourians say their favorite back-to-school food is macaroni and cheese

Kraft Heinz (KHC), which suffered a huge loss last quarter, announced a new CEO on Monday. The struggling company’s current CEO, Bernardo Hees, will remain in his post through June 30, 2019. Miguel Patricio will step into the role on July 1.

ST. LOUIS – What do you send in your child’s lunch box?

Shipt, a grocery delivery service, conducted a survey that found that Missourian’s favorite back-to-school food is Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Dinner Original.

The cheesy noodles are also Idaho, Michigan, Minnesota, Oregon, and Washington’s favorite back-to-school food.

Lunchables Turkey & American Cracker Stackers was the most favorite back-to-school food by far.18 states said it was their favorite. Tostitos Scoops Tortilla Chips had eight states say it was their favorite. Then Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Dinner Original came in third with six states saying it was their favorite.

Other states said their favorite items are Yoplait Original Strawberry Yogurt, Jack’s Original Thin Crust Pepperoni Frozen Pizza, and Campbell’s SpaghettiOs With Meatballs among others.

Click here for the complete list.