Missouri woman who died of coronavirus worked for Red Cross

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

ST. LOUIS (AP) – The youngest of the eight people to die of the coronavirus outbreak in Missouri was a 31-year-old Red Cross employee who was buried as her family watched from their cars.

The American Red Cross Missouri-Arkansas Region said that besides the death of Jazmond Dixon in St. Louis, one other Red Cross employee tested positive and another staff member is “presumed to be positive through a medical assessment, but has not been tested.”

Dixon was buried Tuesday. KSDK reports that the Red Cross says none of the three employees had contact with members of the public as part of their daily duties, and all three worked at the same Red Cross facility.