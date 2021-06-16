Missouri woman files lawsuit against QuikTrip for slipping on banana peel

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Louis County woman who slipped on a banana peel in the parking lot of a Bridgeton QuikTrip is now suing the company.

Julie Hart parked in front of the QuikTrip entrance located on St. Charles Rock Road. When she got out of her car, she stepped on a banana peel on the ground in the parking lot on November 28, 2016.

Hart’s attorney Timothy P. O’Mara said QuikTrip “was negligent and failed to use ordinary care by not maintaining the QuikTrip in a reasonably safe manner and by failing to regularly inspect, maintain and clean its parking lot.”

The court filing said Hart suffered “severe bodily injuries to her left hip and leg” and have caused her to have “numerous surgeries including the repair of a torn labrum and two total left hip replacements.” The document said Hart’s medical expenses have been valued at over $200,000, and that she has lost wages of over $10,000.

James Hart is Julie’s husband and O’Mara said in the document that James “lost the consortium companionship, comfort, instruction, guidance, counseling, training and support of” Julie as a direct result of her injuries. The document said James has incurred damages of over $25,000.

The lawsuit was filed in the 21st Judicial Court on April 19, 2021. It removed the case to federal court on May 27.

Click here for the full court documents.