Missouri woman awarded $3,500 in police stun gun lawsuit

Regional News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
judge gavel graphic_1453758468681.jpg

ST. LOUIS (St. Louis Post-Dispatch) — Jurors have awarded $3,500 to a woman who was shocked three times with a stun gun after a St. Louis march protesting police misconduct.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that jurors found in favor of University City School Board president Kristine Hendrix on Thursday on one battery count of her civil suit against Officer Stephen Ogunjobi. They found in favor of Ogunjobi on an assault count and in favor of Officer Louis Wilson on separate counts of assault and battery.

They did not award Hendrix any punitive damages.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now