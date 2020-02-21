Missouri woman awarded $3,500 in police stun gun lawsuit

ST. LOUIS (St. Louis Post-Dispatch) — Jurors have awarded $3,500 to a woman who was shocked three times with a stun gun after a St. Louis march protesting police misconduct.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that jurors found in favor of University City School Board president Kristine Hendrix on Thursday on one battery count of her civil suit against Officer Stephen Ogunjobi. They found in favor of Ogunjobi on an assault count and in favor of Officer Louis Wilson on separate counts of assault and battery.

They did not award Hendrix any punitive damages.