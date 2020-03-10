Missouri virus case shows 1 exposure can mean major response

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A 20-something college student from suburban St. Louis has been diagnosed with the new coronavirus, and the potential exposure of hundreds of other people explains why COVID-19 is generating such fear.
The woman didn’t know she had the virus as she flew home from a study abroad program in Italy, landing at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago. She took a train to a St. Louis station shared by Amtrak and bus service.
Her father, who was exposed to her but shows no signs of illness, went to a coffee shop and took another daughter to a father-daughter dance and a house party.