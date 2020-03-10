Missouri virus case shows 1 exposure can mean major response

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page provides an update on local coronavirus cases during a news conference at the Office of Emergency Management in Baldwin, Mo., Monday, March 9, 2020. Page spoke Monday that county health officials used the same protocol they have used for years when working with people with communicable diseases. He said he was “disappointed” that the family of a college student diagnosed with the new coronavirus didn’t understand or receive those instructions but that it was time for everyone to learn lessons from this first coronavirus case and move on. (Colter Peterson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A 20-something college student from suburban St. Louis has been diagnosed with the new coronavirus, and the potential exposure of hundreds of other people explains why COVID-19 is generating such fear.

The woman didn’t know she had the virus as she flew home from a study abroad program in Italy, landing at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago. She took a train to a St. Louis station shared by Amtrak and bus service.

Her father, who was exposed to her but shows no signs of illness, went to a coffee shop and took another daughter to a father-daughter dance and a house party.