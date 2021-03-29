Missouri treasurer returns record amount of unclaimed property

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Missouri treasurer said a record amount of unclaimed property has been returned by the state over the last two years.

Scott Fitzpatrick said more than $100 million worth of items were returned. He says ten percent of Missouri residents have some sort of unclaimed property.

These are things like family heirlooms, jewelry, or even cash from unclaimed bank deposit boxes or accounts.

If you think the state may be holding on to your stuff, check the Missouri State Treasurer’s website.