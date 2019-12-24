Missouri to transition WIC parents from checks to debit card

Breaking News
by: Alisa Nelson

Posted: / Updated:

MISSOURI, (Missourinet).– Next year, Missouri’s Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, commonly called WIC, will begin giving monthly benefits to qualifying mothers on a debit card. In a press release, the State Department of Health and Senior Services says more than 100,000 Missourians participate in the WIC program that provides breastfeeding support and nutritious foods to pregnant women, infants and children up to five years old.

The new card, eWIC, will launch at different times next year, depending on where you live. DHSS spokesperson Lisa Cox tells Missourinet once eWIC is fully implemented, the state will no longer be issuing WIC checks. Cox says no further changes or eligibility requirements are planned in the coming year.

To qualify for the WIC program, the release says participants must meet the following requirements:

• Be a pregnant, breastfeeding, or new mother; an infant up to age one; or a child up to age 5; and
• Be a resident of Missouri; and
• Meet income eligibility requirements.

To view the timeline for the debit card launch in your area, click here.

