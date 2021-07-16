Missouri to “probably” fund a alternate care site in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Governor Mike Parson says the state will probably fulfill Springfield leader’s request for funding for an alternate care site.

According to the Springfield News-Leader, the alternate care site is to help prevent Springfield hospitals from becoming overrun with COVID-19 patients.

CoxHealth CEO Steve Edwards tweeted the state is considering their request but says time is of the essence.

I believe the state is working hard to consider our request, we are hopeful, but time is of the essence. — Steve Edwards (@SDECoxHealth) July 16, 2021

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department says there are currently 228 people in Greene County hospitals because of COVIDs-19.