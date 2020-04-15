Missouri temporarily allowing sales of alcohol in unoriginal containers

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri is loosening some rules when it comes to curbside alcohol sales during the pandemic.

It’s temporarily waiving restrictions on sales of alcohol in containers other than the original packaging.

The to-go alcoholic drinks are an effort to help businesses.

The alcohol and tobacco control says the customer must also order a meal with their liquor purchase.

There’s also requirements on the type of container it must be in.

The change does not allow restaurants to sell mixed drinks in “to-go” plastic or styrofoam cups with straws or loose covers.

This will expire on May 15.